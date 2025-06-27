Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 2,022 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 125.6% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $171.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.63.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.07, for a total transaction of $103,333.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at $10,213,541.18. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 182,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $30,971,107.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,640,827.88. This represents a 34.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last ninety days. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

