Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Stock Position Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $959,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.7%

HACK opened at $85.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

