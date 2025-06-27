Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $10,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alliant Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.94. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

