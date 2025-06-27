4,317 Shares in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

LW opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.91. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $84.45.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

