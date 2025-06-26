XML Financial LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 41.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the first quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 25,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after buying an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ META opened at $708.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.96. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,862,237.92. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.66, for a total value of $525,577.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,268,742.26. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,312 shares of company stock valued at $83,503,034 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on META. Citigroup lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.69.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

