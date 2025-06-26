Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.90.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $284.28. The company has a market cap of $789.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

