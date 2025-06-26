Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 355.3% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of VOT stock opened at $277.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.64 and a 52-week high of $280.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

