The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $95.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $93.30 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $594,902.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,390.44. This represents a 36.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. The trade was a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

