PFG Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 594,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,462,000 after buying an additional 66,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $122.34 and a 12 month high of $207.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

