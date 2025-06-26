Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,264 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The stock has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $99.33.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

