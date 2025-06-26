Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,416 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 43,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,679.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 33,137 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $187.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $263.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

