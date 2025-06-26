Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $127.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

