Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,694 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $46.18.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

