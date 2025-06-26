Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 466 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.90.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $284.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.29 and a 200 day moving average of $252.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $789.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $284.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.