CV Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

CV Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.2% of CV Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CV Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fjell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $112,406,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.69.

Shares of META stock opened at $708.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $629.38 and a 200-day moving average of $624.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.19%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $1,025,052.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,834,277.94. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $3,334,383.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,463 shares in the company, valued at $10,855,043.68. This represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,312 shares of company stock worth $83,503,034. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

