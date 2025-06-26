Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 1,070 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 28.1% during the first quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.69.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ META opened at $708.68 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,676.90. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $9,796,340.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,862,237.92. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,312 shares of company stock valued at $83,503,034. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

