Cassia Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total transaction of $104,537.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,014.99. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.58. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.