AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Sells $2,697,847.50 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total value of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This represents a 64.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,485.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,696.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,529.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,801.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $834,556,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $442,530,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price target (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,072.24.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

