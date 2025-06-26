AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,683,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $28,071,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 13.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

