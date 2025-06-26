Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $26,444,000. SK Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the first quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% in the first quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,544.70. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

