Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 256 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Cushing Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $514,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of TROW opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.60%.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $362,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,157.24. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,923 shares of company stock valued at $646,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

