Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 533 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $52,127,381.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 877,339 shares in the company, valued at $100,885,211.61. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $10,803,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,322.18. This represents a 61.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,470,322 shares of company stock worth $167,441,630. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $120.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.98. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $150.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.