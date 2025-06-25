Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.07 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

