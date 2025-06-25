Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,955,000 after purchasing an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Edison International by 4,157.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,859,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

