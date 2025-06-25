Park Capital Management LLC WI Purchases New Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

