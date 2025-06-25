Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires 125 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Park Capital Management LLC WI increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

