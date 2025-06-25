Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 113,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE CMS opened at $69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

