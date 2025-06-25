Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,435 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

