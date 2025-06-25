JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $2,419,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $511.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $432.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.10. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.01 and a 12 month high of $512.82.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

