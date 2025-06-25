JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $107.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

