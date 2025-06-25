JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 423 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 191.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,419.44. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:JCI opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $105.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

