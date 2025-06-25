iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 196,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 131,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

FLOT stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.