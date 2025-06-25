Hudson Value Partners LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $683.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total value of $342,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,676.90. The trade was a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.38, for a total transaction of $350,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,615,645.22. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,002 shares of company stock worth $73,353,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $712.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.38. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

