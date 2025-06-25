GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $511.61 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.01 and a 1 year high of $512.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.10. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Wolfe Research lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.13.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

