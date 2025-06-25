Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,319,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5%

VFH stock opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $98.47 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.