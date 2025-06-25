Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,059,000 after buying an additional 3,514,134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,543 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This trade represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

