Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,485,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,231,560,000 after purchasing an additional 207,404 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,663,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,932,581,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,354,000 after acquiring an additional 57,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mantle Ridge LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,344,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

