Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Citigroup cut their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

