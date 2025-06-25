Continuum Advisory LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Continuum Advisory LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $152.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.84%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.