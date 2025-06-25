Blue Trust Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.5% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.0% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $239.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.87.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.27. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $159.35 and a 1 year high of $265.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

