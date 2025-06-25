Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.59.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

