Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

