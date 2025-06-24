VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Lessened by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,639 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

