Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $74.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.02.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

