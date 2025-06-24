Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 597 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 98,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 48,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of LHX opened at $251.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $265.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.12 and a 200 day moving average of $218.46.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

