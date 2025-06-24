Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,479 Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average is $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes Company has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

