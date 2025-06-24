Putney Financial Group LLC Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Putney Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.0% of Putney Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Putney Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $1,962,705.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,333.08. This trade represents a 19.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,717,696 shares in the company, valued at $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,070 shares of company stock valued at $37,745,632. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. UBS Group set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

