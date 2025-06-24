Promising Large Cap Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 22nd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, and Apple are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically exceeds $10 billion. These securities represent well-established, industry-leading firms that tend to deliver steady dividends and exhibit lower price volatility than smaller companies. Because they’re often included in major market indices, large-caps are popular with investors seeking a balance of growth potential and relative stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.16. The stock had a trading volume of 108,229,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,151,146. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.22 and its 200-day moving average is $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.83. The stock had a trading volume of 242,268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,243,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.37 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $526.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,548,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,635,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $500.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.28. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded up $42.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.97. 91,500,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,638,504. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19,122.02. Circle Internet Group has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $248.88.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.00. 95,792,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,610,148. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.35 and its 200 day moving average is $221.56.

