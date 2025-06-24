PFG Investments LLC Sells 17,827 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,124 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 17,827 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 41,563 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 86,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Covea Finance boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Covea Finance now owns 353,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.