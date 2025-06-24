PFG Investments LLC Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 233.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.87 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

